Free access to Aura Dundalk for Leaving and Junior cert students

Aura Leisure are doing their part to alleviate stress in the upcoming exam time, by offering free access to their Dundalk leisure centre, to all Leaving and Junior Certificate students.



From June 7th to June 23rd students will have free access to the Dundalk centre, where facilities include a 25m swimming pool and a fully equipped gym.



Knowing the importance of relaxation and the benefits that exercise can give to stressed out students, Aura believe that a healthy body equals a healthy mind and that a free session at Aura is the ideal formula for all students at exam time.



To register Aura are inviting students to pop into the Dundalk centre with a parent/guardian, sign up and avail of free entry throughout the exam period.



For more information go to Aura's website here