Spoken word in the Spirit Store

Writers of all genres are invite along to the Spirit Store next Wednesday 31st May, to read some of their writing at the Dundalk Writers Group, 'Words in Store' open mic night.



Dundalk Creative Writers Group are coming together now for over seven years. Facilitator of the group John Noonan says, "its about writers supporting and critiquing each other work in a positive environment".



The group have met with some success nationally over this period and apart from working on there creative writing they from time to time organise literary events, bringing some of Irelands best writers to the town.



Last month they successfully launched their first open mic event in the Spirit Store with a large attendance.



This months event will takes place on Wednesday 31st May at eight o'clock in Spirit Store.



Writers’ of all genres are invited along to read their work in a friendly atmosphere, which will be hosted by a member of Dundalk Writers’ Group.



Whether you write poetry, prose, play or memoir everyone is welcome to perform. If you don’t write but would like to read from some favourite work, we have a section for this as well.



Admission is free.