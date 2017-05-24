Foot Golf tees off at Skypark in Carlingford

Skypark, the zip line adventure park just outside Carlingford village, have just added Foot Golf to the range of activities available in the park.

To celebrate the launch of the new activity, Skypark are running a competition for a free round of foot golf for 5 people on their Facebook page here

Foot Golf is as it sounds, golf but played with the feet instead of golf clubs! The course at Skypark is a nine-hole course where all you have to do to complete each hole, is kick the football into the oversize hole in as few shots as possible.

Since it opened in July 2014, Sky park has added many activities to engage in, including mini-golf, aeroball, Frisbee disc golf, Quazar and of course zip-lining.

Skypark cater for both adults and children, with packages available for kids and families, birthday parties, schools and youth groups, stags and hens and for teams and companies.

For more information, go to www.skypark.ie or call 042 9373100