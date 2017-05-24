Wife of hero captain Mark Duffy issues emotional statement of thanks

The wife of hero Captain Mark Duffy has expressed her profound thanks to the local communities and people from all over the country for their "generous and compassionate actions since Mark’s tragic loss."

In an email to The Democrat Hermione Duffy stated that "a thank you seems inadequate for all that you did and continue to do."

She adds: "I would like to thank the people and communities of Blackrock, Dundalk, Cooley, Louth, Newry and Warrenpoint, South Armagh and Down, nationally especially Mayo and beyond, sincerely, for your kind, generous and compassionate actions since Mark’s tragic loss with the crew of Rescue 116.

"To the families of Esmé and Fionn’s many friends thank you for helping your children be their friends during this time. Thank you especially to the vice-principal and staff of St. Vincent’s Secondary School, Dundalk and the teaching staff of St. Francis National School, Blackrock.

"The Gardaí of Blackrock and Dundalk. The Clogherhead Coastguard unit who kept watch over us while the search to bring Mark home continued.

"Blackrock Tidy Towns and all the business owners in the village and Dundalk thank you . From the vigil in those first days to closing your shops during Mark’s funeral. Thank you to the local businesses who supplied food to us and the Irish Coastguard crew daily.

"On behalf of Marks mother Sheila, and brothers Gavan and Donard, along with Mark’s uncle Fr. Stephen Duffy they extend their gratitude to you all.

"We are grateful for the kindness, gentleness and compassion shown to us by Fr. Padraig Keenan, P.P, and Father Brian White, C.C, Blackrock.

"We chose to live in Blackrock to be beside the sea, close to Mark’s work, near great schools and we live in this community which has given us immeasurable support and kindness which is greatly helping us in adjusting to our life now without Mark. The respect we have been shown gives us great pride to know the esteem Mark was held in by you all.

"To everyone, friends and others who offered their sympathies, personally and with cards, thank you for your support, gifts, flowers and help.

"To all the emergency services staff of the Irish Coastguard and the volunteers of the RNLI, your unique selflessness has been highlighted nationally by this tragedy may you always be acknowledged for your wonderful work. To the co-ordinators, crews and divers of the search and the volunteers who supported them in Blacksod, Belmullet and beyond, who still search for Ciaran and Paul, thank you seems inadequate for all that you did and continue to do.

"Thank you."