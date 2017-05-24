OCO reports 50 complaints from Louth, 17 from Monaghan in 2016

The 2016 Ombudsman for Children report has recently been released and it reports that out of the 1,682 complaints made to the Ombudsman in 2016, 3% or 50 have come from County Louth and 1% or 17 have come from County Monaghan.

Nationwide, the 1,682 figure shows an increase of 3% on 2015.

While we do not know the reasons for the specific complaints in Louth and Monaghan, according to the report, the various sectors and the percentage of complaints relating to each sector in Ireland are below. Please note that the total percentages below exceed 100% because some categories are mentioned in more than one complaint

Education 46% Child Protection and Welfare 23% Health 17% Justice 6% Housing and Planning 5% Finance and Welfare 3% Other 3%

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, had this to say in the 2016 report:

‘Some of the most harrowing and distressing stories that have dominated the media in 2016 have related to the violation of children’s rights in both the distant past and in recent times.

‘It is a constant reminder to me that many children in Ireland remain in danger, many are not being treated fairly, and many are not being afforded the opportunity they deserve to live safe, fulfilling and happy everyday lives.

‘Twenty-five years after Ireland ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, it has still not been fully integrated into Irish law. There is much to do’