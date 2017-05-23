Book of Condolence to open in Dundalk for Manchester attack victims

Louth County Council have just confirmed, that a Book of Condolence for victims of last night’s horrific attack in Manchester, will open this afternoon in several Louth locations

The Book of Condolence in Dundalk will be opened by Cathaoirleach Mark Deery, at the Town Hall at 3.45pm this afternoon.

In Drogheda, the opening will take place at Tholsel by Mayor Oliver Tully at 4.00pm.

Similar Book openings will take place in Ardee Library and County Hall, details to follow.