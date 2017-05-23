IMMA fight night in Kilkerley this Saturday

This Saturday 27th May the Irish Martial Arts Academy are hosting a fight night in Kilkerley Community Centre, with all funds raised going towards sending Irish students to this year’s WAKO European Championships.

There will be various age groups fighting on the night, ranging from 9-16-year-old beginner girls and 6-11-year-old boys, right up to advanced Male and Female groups.

Entrance on the night is €10 for adults and €5 for children with the Night of Champions beginning at 7pm sharp.

For further information on the night, contact Eamon Lawlor at 083 103445 or email IRISHMMA@rocketmail.com