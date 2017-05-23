Afternoon Delights this Sunday in aid of St Brides Ladies GFC

This Sunday 28th May, sees St Brides Ladies GFC host an evening of music and entertainment in Nuremore hotel, Carrickmacross. Headlining on the evening will be tenor David Martin, violinist Eimear Heeney and local group Vintage, as well as many other others.

It promises to be a great night of fun and entertainment with lots of spot prizes. There is also prizes for the best dressed lady and gent so make sure to get there early to join the fun.

Tickets for the evening are €20 for adults and €10 for juveniles with the evening kicking off at 5pm.

For more information visit St Brides Ladies GFC Facebook page