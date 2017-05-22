Win free makeover from Katie in Inglot competition

Inglot Ireland are running a fun festival competition across their 15 nationwide stores, to pick the favourite festival look, and Inglot in the Marshes are hoping that their own Katie Moran takes the prize.

Inglot in the Marshes have gone one step further, and are offering a free makeover to one person who likes the festival look Katie has created, the photo of which can be seen on Inglot Ireland’s Facebook page.

Inglot decided to run the nationwide competition to celebrate the festival season, by letting the public decide which is the best festival look, from the range of finalists chosen by Inglot’s own MUAs.

To enter the competition, entrants must do the following:

1. Like the Facebook page Inglot Make Up Ireland

2. Like your favourite photo from the range of finalists

3. To ensure the like on the photo counts you must have liked the Facebook page – otherwise the vote is invalid.

The competition closes this Friday 26th May at 1pm. The winning festival look will be the photo with the most likes.

The winner of the free makeover in Inglot Dundalk, will be one person pulled at random, from the list of likes received by the Katie Moran festival look.

For more info go to the Inglot Make Up Ireland Facebook page