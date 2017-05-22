Belle’s Tea Rooms in Blackrock is on the market

One of Blackrock’s culinary gems, Belle’s Tea Rooms, has just gone on the market.

The café/restaurant which has been trading for the past 5 years in the heart of Blackrock, has built up a great following since its opening.

It has proven to be a popular hotspot for both locals and visitors who flock to the seaside cafe every week, as it has built-up a great reputation for its all-day breakfasts, Italian Crostinis, sandwiches, homemade soups, and delicious cakes and buns.

Belles is a very successful business and, according to the vendors Urban Link, the reason for the sale is that the owner is relocating to Spain.

For more information on the premises, go to Urban Link’s website here: