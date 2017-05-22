Quintessence Theatre’s innovative retelling of An Táin

This June 3rd, Quintessence Theatre, An Táin Art Centre’s Theatre Company in Residence, create a physical, innovative re-telling of the very legend from which the Táin derives its name.

Blending movement, dance, live music and storytelling, Quintessence, in association with the Táin March Festival, take this epic of ancient Irish literature and breathe vivid new life into it by telling the story through the eyes of the royal warrior Queen Mebd.

Witness her army’s march on Ulster, Cúchulainn's herculean defiance, the five-day fight that finally saw the defeat of Ferdia on the sword of his brother Cúchulainn, and the battle of the bulls!

An Táin Arts Centre Director Paul Hayes says “We are really looking forward to seeing what Quintessence will do with this ancient tale. We are producing the show in association with the Táin March Festival and it promises to be a wonderful night at the theatre.”

Warrior of the Táin takes place in the studio theatre on Saturday 3rd June at 8pm and tickets are €12 and €10 concession, available from An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk.

Booking on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie