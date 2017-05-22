St Vincent’s a leader in technology in schools

St. Vincent’s school has once again confirmed its place as a leader in technology in secondary education.

ICT teacher Linda McCusker has been chosen to join the Apple Distinguished Educators Class of 2017, a hand-picked community of education innovators.

Through the programme Linda will have the chance to work with colleagues around the globe and turn fresh, new ideas into education realities.

The Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE) Program began in 1994, when Apple recognized K-12 and higher education pioneers who are using a variety of Apple products to transform teaching and learning in powerful ways.

Today it has grown into a worldwide community of over 2,500 visionary educators and innovative leaders who are doing amazing things with Apple technology in and out of the classroom.

Linda says 'I'm honoured to be selected as an Apple Distinguished Educator and look forward to attending the Apple Academy during the summer.

‘It will be a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with other Apple Distinguished Educators and to continue to develop our innovative use of both the iPad and iBooks in our iPad initiative in St. Vincent's'.

