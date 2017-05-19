Dozens of new tech jobs created in Louth

About 65 new tech jobs are to be created in Dublin and Louth.

The opening of Irish Manufacturing Research, a research and technology organisation, took place on Friday with the creation of 40 jobs. All positions will be based in Dublin West.

The centre specialises in advanced manufacturing technologies and the positions will be high tech research roles in the areas of maths, system integration, mechanical engineering, robotics, and additive manufacturing.

The centre brings together more than 100 indigenous and multinational manufacturers to “share the challenges and opportunities” in next generation manufacturing.

An initial investment of €15 million under the Enterprise-Ireland and IDA Technology Centre programme is being scaled up through significant additional private and public research funding.

Separately, Aphix Software, a fintech company and provider of digital ordering systems to wholesalers and e-tailers, announced the creation of 25 new jobs at its Drogheda base.

The new positions will be across many areas of the business to include customer success, software engineering and development. Recruitment has begun with all positions to be filled over the next three years.

Aphix Software co-founder Graham O’Rourke said the company’s focus this year would be to triple growth via rapid expansion in the UK market.

“Our customers are large wholesalers who have ambitious plans for growth and expansion,” he said. “They see digital ordering as a key part of their strategy to reduce costs, scale their business and deliver the best in customer service.

“While Brexit poses a serious threat to wholesalers in the UK and Ireland, it also makes it more important than ever to invest in digital solutions including web and app ordering.”

Meanwhile, Alison, one of the world’s largest free e-learning platforms, announced the creation of 30 new jobs due to the company’s expansion.

The announcement was made at the company’s newly refurbished offices in Galway Technology Park, Parkmore.

The new positions are across many areas of the business – technology, sales, marketing and finance. Recruitment will begin immediately with all positions to be filled over the next 12 to 18 months.