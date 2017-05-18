The weekend weather forecast for Dundalk

The weekend is almost upon us but unfortunately the best of the Summer weather is still to come. While we're not looking at monsoon weather, it might not be time to take out the barbeque just yet! Here is a quick look at the weather for Dundalk and the surrounding areas.



Friday

Friday looks to be the driest day of the weekend, with sunny spells and light westerly breezes and highest temperatures of around 14 degrees. Some showers may arrive in the afternoon and evening.



Saturday

Saturday looks like being showery with sunny spells, some of the showers becoming heavy and possibly thundery. South-westerly breezes strengthening to 15 kph and highest temperatures of around 14 degrees.



Sunday

Sunday again looks like being showery but the risk of heavy or thundery showers are low. There will be sunny spells, with the wind veering to a south easterly direction, causing the highest temperature to increase to the mid to high teens.