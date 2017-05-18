Wonderful generosity as Dundalk schoolkids donate their Communion money

Pupils of Muire Na Gael in Dundalk made the generous decision to donate their Communion money to a wonderful cause.

There was a great air of excitement at the school on Tuesday last as the 'Bumbleance' made a visit to the Bay Estate school.

Bumbleance is a national children’s ambulance service which provides stress reducing journeys for sick children to and from hospital in a state of the art safe and fun vehicle.

A guard of honour formed by 5th and 6th class pupils and their teachers welcomed the Bumbleance crew to Dundalk.

The Bumbleance has everything on board to remove the stress of ambulance journeys including the latest games on Sony Playstations, iPads and Apps, audio and visual entertainment and even has WiFi on board.

John McGuinness, Bumbleance, explained the Saoirse Foundation was setup by Tony and Mary Heffernan to provide support for parents of sick children. Martina Rafferty, Principal, Scoil Mhuire na nGael commended the parents, staff and pupils in the school who donated a huge range of dvds, electronic devices and games, smart phones, books and toys to the foundation.

The Muire na nGael pupils also make an annual donation from their Communion money to Bumbleance.

Ms. Rafferty said “We have a long tradition of supporting various charities in our school.

“Recently we made a cash and food donation to Dundalk Soup Kitchen and a cash donation to North Louth Hospice.

"Our pupils are the volunteers of the future and I feel it is important that they learn to give back to the community.

“We are delighted to welcome Bumbleance here today and I am overwhelmed once again by the generosity of staff, parents and pupils”.

All 700 pupils and the staff of Muire na nGael had the opportunity to get on board the Bumbleance at the school. John McGuinness added there are currently five Bumbleance vehicles operating across the country.

He thanked all of Muire na nGael for their warm welcome and for raising awareness of Bumbleance which hopefully will lead to further donations for the charity.

He encouraged all to check out the charity’s website www.bumbleance.com