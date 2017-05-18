PROPERTY: This stunning Dundalk home is a must view

This magnificent property which has gone on the market recently, is sure to attract a lot of interest. Set amid 4.80 acres in one of Dundalk's most sought after locations, this 4-bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Cortial, Kilkerley is a must view property for house hunters.

REA Gunne are the vendors for the property which is valued at €620,000. A viewing of the house quickly shows that on entering the property you cannot help but be impressed by the excellent design, tranquil location, and elegantly appointed rooms.

On entering the property from the electrically operated security gates,one cannot escape the grand design of the property with its magnificent views of the Cooley mountains and Cortial lake.



This house would make a wonderful family home. For more details on this, go to REA Gunne's website here