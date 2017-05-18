Ardee students enjoy trip to 'Eternal City'

Three school tours left Ardee Community School during the Easter holidays, one to Paris, one to Manchester and one to Rome.

The trip to the eternal city involved TY and 5th Year students.

Six teachers led the trip; Ms. Lynn Scott, Ms. Louise Corrigan, Ms. Catherine McGinley, Mr. Tony Corcoran (Deputy Principal), Mr. Mark Gilsenan and Mr. Anthony Durnin.

The group left Ardee on Thursday 6th April, full of eager anticipation.

For many, it was their first trip abroad.

The first day involved a visit to the Vatican City where everyone marvelled at Michelangelo's art on the roof of the Sistine Chapel. A full tour was organised, finishing with a visit to the beautiful gardens.

An evening visit to the Trevi fountain ended a wonderful day.

The second day involved an energetic hike up Mount Vesuvius, from which there was a stunning view. A visit to Pompeii followed which was the highlight for many students.

To continue on the historical tour, a visit to the Roman Colosseum was next where the tour group got to see the massive amphitheatre where the gladiators fought. Not only that but the students got involved in gladiator training themselves. Some competitive battles took place!

The final day was spent in Cinecittá theme park. Rollercoasters proved to be very popular.

The tour was an amazing opportunity for students to visit all the sights that Rome has to offer.

It also created longlasting memories for everyone.