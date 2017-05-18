Local student Owen lands gold double at Special Olympics event

On May 13th Ardee Community School student Owen Callaghan won two golds at the Special Olympics. The events were held in Kilkenny.

Owen won medals for the 200m and the 400m running events. Owen trains with the Blackrock Special Olympics Club and also with his mum Kim.

Everyone was very proud of his achievement and they are looking forward to Owen performing well in his Junior Certificate exams in June.

Everyone wishes Owen all the best in his future athletic competition.