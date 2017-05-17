Water Supply Issues in Dundalk area today

Irish Water have confirmed that a burst water main may cause supply issues to Cherryvale, Bay Estate and surrounding areas in Dundalk today.

Works on the issue are estimated to be completed by 2pm today. To contact Irish Water about this alert, please quote the reference number: LOU010537



Irish Water have also announced that water upgrade works may cause supply disruptions to Newry Road, Schomberg Close, Dundalk and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.

A traffic management system will be in place to facilitate works. These works have an estimated completion time of 4pm on 17 May. To contact Irish Water about this alert, please quote the reference number: LOU010520