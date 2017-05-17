Hunt for a Leprechaun this Sunday

The annual National Leprechaun Hunt takes place this Sunday 21st May in Carlingford and there is €2000 in prize money up for grabs for those who manage to catch one.



The event has been running since 2000 with proceeds going to Temple Street Children's University Hospital.



The day begins with registration at 12pm in the Village Green in Carlingford, where participants register for and collect their lepreuchan hunting licence. Everyone then joins the parade and the walk to the mountain where the hunt begins at 2.35pm. The search ends at 4.30pm when all lucky hunters can collect their prizes.



Tickets for the hunt can be bought for €6 each or €20 for a family of 4 license pack.



For more information go to http://www.nationalleprechaunhunt.com/ or call 086 8732669.