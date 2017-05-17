Fundraiser for local baby with rare eye cancer

Killanny Parents Support group would like to thank everyone who helped in the fundraising effort for a young Carrickmacross baby boy who has a rare form of eye cancer.

Harry Doogan was diagnosed with an extremely rare type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.

In a statement the group said: “Thanks to everyone near and far who supported the Killanny Parents Support group fundraiser for Harry Doogan.

Harry has a rare form of eye cancer and will need continue to need treatment abroad.

His brother Kyle is in Senior Infants. We were delighted to present his mum Lisa with a cheque for €3,502 to help with costs and travel expenses.

A special word of thanks to Maria Macklin from 'The House of Colour Cavan/Monaghan, who offered her services on the night, Ms. Audrey Lambe, Killanny Parents Support Group members, 'The Riverbank' Killany for use of their premises and Liam Connolly for setting up and providing the P.A. system on the night.

The event was a great success and was very well supported. Thanks to all who donated prizes on the night for our raffle.

Finally we wish Harry and his family all the best on his road to recovery.