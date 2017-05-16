Ardee woman who died in bus accident honoured for charity work

Josie Duff, the Ardee woman who tragically died as she stepped off a bus, is to receive a posthumous award for work in hospice care.

Josie, from Ballygowan, had worked with the Irish Wheelchair Association and also spent a lot of time with the local hospice.

Today, Josie was one of 23 volunteers honoured as Sunflower Hospice Heroes at a special ceremony in the Mansion House in Dublin.

Mrs Duff received an award for her wonderful contribution to hospice care, collected by her husband John and their family.

Ardee Hospice Homecare nominated Josie Duff and the group said: "In loving memory of Josie a dear friend and long term member of the Committee.

"A tireless worker, who was tragically killed in January 2017. Forever remembered."