Water supply issues possible for this area of Dundalk today
Several areas in Dundalk could experience water supply issues today, according to Irish Water.
Essential works, including mains rehabilitation works may cause supply disruptions to Schomberg Close, Newry Road, Lisdoo Junction and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to be carried out from 8am to 2pm today.
If you need to contact Irish Water regarding this issue, you can quote this unique alert reference number: LOU150520171709
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on