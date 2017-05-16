Top Van Morrison tribute act coming to Dundalk

If you love Van Morrison’s music you will love Celtic Soul, the definitive Van Morrison tribute. They play the Spirit Store this Sunday, 21 May at 9pm.

The band will be celebrating with songs from Them, Astral Weeks and Avalon Sunset through to his latest CD Keep Me Singing.

The band are regulars on BBC and performed at the Ulster Hall, Belfast last year to mark the first BBC Music Day.

Receiving critical acclaim from devout Vanatics wherever they perform, you’ll hear the big hits like Days Like This and Brown Eyed Girl as well as album tracks like Ballerina, The Philosopher’s Stone and Cyprus Avenue in a song-packed show.

With years of playing in blues, folk, trad and jazz bands, these seven musicians have the ingredients to deliver Van’s music authentically. They are: Clarke Wilson on Vocals and Saxophone, Ray McEvoy (Electric Guitar), Marcus McAuley (Acoustic Guitar), Rik Gay (Drums), Keith Ward (Piano and keyboards), Gerry McClurg (Trumpet) and Mark Crockard (Electric and Double Bass)

Let Celtic Soul take you on a journey through the songbook of our very own musical legend!