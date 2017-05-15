Elderly man assaulted during home burglary

The home of an elderly man in the Collon region of County Louth was targeted by two individuals last Thursday.



Having informed the owner of the Oriel Road premises that they were carrying out gas checks in the area, the two men - both wearing high-vis jackets - proceeded to search the home.



They then forcefully searched the pensioner's person and stole his wallet, leaving the victim with facial injuries. The culprits then sped off in a Ford Transit van with a Northern reg.

Anyone with further information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.