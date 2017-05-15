Regional Development Centre to benefit from SIRO & Vodafone Gigabyte Hub Initiative

DKIT’s Regional Development Centre is to become the first on campus higher education centre to receive two years of free gigabit fibre broadband from SIRO and Vodafone, as part of the companies national Gigabit Hub Initiative.

Unveiled last week by Minister for Housing and Urban Renewal, Damien English, the initiative will give businesses in DKIT, the same level of broadband connectivity as available in leading international hubs such as Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Speaking at the unveiling, President of DKIT, Ann Campbell had this to say: “We are thrilled to be the first Higher Education Institute in Ireland to launch SIRO’s Gigabit Hub initiative at our Regional Development Centre on campus.

Strong connectivity is crucially important to companies of all sizes in the North East as they continue to compete in today’s global economy.

Access to SIRO’s 100% fibre broadband network will deliver broadband speeds up to 10 times faster than existing speeds for our incubation companies which will dramatically improve their digital effectiveness and will enhance the Institute’s ability to attract innovative start-ups to the North-East region.”