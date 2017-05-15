Dundalk coffee shop in hunt for top title

23 Seats, 8 Crowe Street Dundalk, has made it to Today FM’s “Best Coffee in Ireland” finals.

The competition, which kicked off on “Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis” yesterday, is asking listeners to vote which coffee shop in Ireland makes the best coffee.

According to Today FM, hundreds of responses were sent in and after the numbers were counted, it was found that the Dundalk café 23 Seats was in the top 10. The final vote has been put to the public again, with the winners to be announced this weekend on “Weekend Breakfast”.

23 Seats opened in 2011 and is run by Alan Graham and Ulrike Wagner. You can vote for 23 Seats by visiting here