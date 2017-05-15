REVEALED: Louth one of the highest for anti-social behaviour orders

Louth is among the counties with the highest number of complaints of anti-social behaviour, according to Freedom of Information figures obtained by the Irish Examiner.

397 complaints have been lodged with the local authority in Louth in 2015 and 2016.

Outside of the capital, only Wexford County Council and Limerick have a higher number of complaints lodged with 563 and 450 complaints lodged respectively.

It is unclear what the complaints in Louth relate to, or whether any of the complaints have led to eviction of tenants in social housing or private housing.