Dundalk tandem cyclist Eve McCrystal starts road season with gold

The Irish Para-cycling Team has started their 2017 Road season in style with Colin Lynch (C2) and the tandem of Katie-George Dunlevy and Dundalk's Eve McCrystal (B Tandem) winning gold in the Time Trial events at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Maniago, Italy today.

Dunlevy and McCrystal are the reigning Paralympic Champions in this event, with Lynch adding this gold to the silver medal he won in Rio last September.

Today marked the first of the Para-cycling Road World Cups, and for most of the team the first international test since their successful medal haul at the Paralympic Games in Rio last year.