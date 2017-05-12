The weather forecast for Dundalk for the weekend...

It's finally the weekend and after a great week of sun and warm weather it looks like lady luck has finally run out for Dundalk and surrounding areas.

Time to pack away the barbecue for a while folks.... Indoor activities are a must for the next few days - sorry.

Today

Sunny with patches of rainfall. Winds of 10mph and temperatures of 13 degrees

Saturday

Cloudy with good chance of rain and winds of up to 20mph. Temperatures of 16 degrees.

Sunday

Cloudy with a good chance of persistent rainfall and winds of 10 mph. Temperatures of 15 degrees.

Monday

Slightly better - naturally - sunny with some cloud cover and rainfall. Winds of 20mph and temperatures of 16 degrees.