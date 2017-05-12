Carlingford toilets targeted by arsonists
The public toilets in Carlingford were the target of arsonists last night.
Louth County Council tweeted a picture of sanitary ware which was set alight.
Gardai are currently investigating the incident.
Anybody with information is asked to contact them.
Carlingford public toilets target of arsonist last night -sanitary ware set alight- Garda investigating #Louthops pic.twitter.com/92Al58pwoi— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) May 12, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on