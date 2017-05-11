Louth county council to roll out new scheme for those on housing waiting list

Louth County Council have announced that they will be introducing a Choice Based Letting (CBL) system for people and families on the Council’s Social Housing Support waiting list.

According to the Council's own literature, CBL is a new system to help people on Louth County Council’s Social Housing Support waiting list, express interest in Council Accommodation and Voluntary Housing Bodies Accommodation.

It is a way that you can express your interest in renting a suitable CBL property in your area of choice. A ‘suitable’ property is one that you have chosen and that matches your housing needs.

CBL properties are owned by the Council and Voluntary Housing Bodies. You must express your interest to be considered as a possible tenant of a CBL property.

If there is more than one household interested in letting the property the council will decide which household is allocated the property. When deciding this, they will take account of factors such as:



- A party's waiting time on Louth County Council’s waiting list

- It's family size

- The type of property the party is approved for

- The party's category under the Scheme of Allocations, and Good Estate Management

The council will only contact the successful applicant and offers are subject to Garda checks, and Estate Management clearance.

CBL is being introduced as part of the Social Housing Strategy 2020.

According to the council, there will be a range of residential properties available. They will be advertised on the CBL website cbl.louthcoco.ie