REVEALED: Drogheda opens up sizable gap over Dundalk in battle to be Louth's biggest town

Drogheda has opened up a sizable gap over Dundalk in the race to be Louth's and indeed Ireland's largest town.

Drogheda now has nearly 2,000 more people than Dundalk.

Drogheda, with a population of 40,956 (up 6.2% since April 2011) remained the largest town in Ireland. Swords (39,248) and Dundalk (39,004) complete the top three, although Swords doesn't really count as everyone knows it's actually part of Dublin and not really a town in its own right.

The total population of Louth is 128,884 as of April 2016, 66.1% (85,224 persons) lived in urban areas, with 33.9% (43,660 persons) living in rural areas.

Nationally, 62.7% lived in urban areas and 37.3% in rural areas.

Drogheda is the largest and one of the fastest growing towns in Ireland, with 40,956 persons. It is the largest town in the county (as well as both province and State). The fastest growing town in Louth in percentage terms was Clogherhead, which experienced 7.6% population growth between 2011 and 2016.

Nationally, Saggart was the fastest growing town, seeing its population increase by 46.1% between 2011 and 2016.

On the move Of the 5,945 usual Louth residents who moved in the year to April 2016, most (4,200) moved elsewhere within the county.

Only 473 of the 2,412 Louth households who moved in the year preceding the census bought their new home with a mortgage or loan, while 1,626 rented their accommodation.