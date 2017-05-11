€5000 shopping giveaway up for grabs at 'Dundalk Super Saturday'

A €5000 shopping giveaway, A major Art in Action prize for local schools, The Táin March, family amusements and shopping bargains are all included in this year’s Super Saturday for Dundalk’s Independent Traders Day on Saturday June 3rd.

Event Organisers and Sponsors came together to unveil plans for what is set to be the liveliest June Bank Holiday in Dundalk for many years.

Radio Roulette, the €5000 giveaway which attracted hundreds to the Market Square last year returns and once again people will be able to enter via LMFM and via purchases made in Dundalk Town Centre.

A significant new addition to the Programme this year is the Art in Action by The Crafty Rock event which will be housed in a Marquee in the Dundalk Town Centre.

Focussing this year on children ages 5-12, classes throughout the day will include crochet, jewellery beading, planting seedlings, making foam mosaic masks and salt dough workshop to name but a few.

Entry will be via wristbands at a charge of €2 per class which will include the cost of classes and supplies as well as entry to the numerous children’s amusements in the town centre on the day. Wristbands will be available in the run up to Super Saturday, to allow people get their tickets in good time.

Local Schools are also getting involved in Art in Action by The Crafty Rock with a themed art competition, the winner of which will receive a wonderful Celtic Adventures excursion for their class, with transport included.

All events will be co-ordinated to run up to the arrival of the annual Táin March in the afternoon.

The Town Centre will also be the location for a number of craft and food stalls throughout the day.

Speaking at the Launch, Dundalk BIDS Manager Martin McElligott said he was happy to see an expansion on last year’s Super Saturday.

“The response to Radio Roulette last year was fantastic and the addition of Art in Action by The Crafty Rock is tremendous,. We have to give thanks to our sponsors too."

Council for getting on board with this project and supporting Dundalk Town Centre events.

“I do see this Independent Traders Day eventually being incorporated into a bigger Maytime Festival. The programme and sponsorship is increasing year on year and we would love to see everyone get behind this event particularly with our long term plan to bring back a full festival programme that the people of Dundalk are calling for.”

A full programme of events and details re Art in Action by The Crafty Rock classes will be published in the coming days and weeks.

You can also keep up with latest information via Dundalk BIDS website, Facebook and Twitter.