Vehicle at the centre of gangland shooting found burnt out in Ardee

A man in his early thirties was shot several times at a filling station across from a landmark hotel in north Dublin this afternoon.

The victim, believed to be the latest victim of the Hutch-Kinahan feud, was sitting in maroon Ford at the Topaz, across from the Clayton Airport Hotel, when a black Lexus with a 08 D registration pulled up, and a gunman opened fire.

Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of Ballymun Station issued an appeal for information about the car used in the shooting, which has since been found burnt out in Ardee.

"Our appeal is for anybody who was on the Clonshaugh Road in the filling station at around 1.30pm or anybody who at the Clonshaugh Roundabout may have seen dangerous driving of a black Lexus car – 08 D – or anybody then who would have seen the car on, probably, the M50-M1 junction heading towards Ardee."