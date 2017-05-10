REVEALED: Massive increase in profits at Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC are believed to have made a profit of more than €3m for last year, following the club's historic run in Europe, according to The Irish Times.

As Dundalk FC do not have to register particularly detailed returns the figure is an estimate based on those sent to the Companies Registration Office in recent days.

Due to the club's run in Europe last year it is believed Dundalk would receive an estimated €7m in prize money in total, however it is not clear how much of this had been received before the cut off date for filing accounts on November 30th.