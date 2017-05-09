Burst water main could cause disruption in these parts of north Louth

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Bellurgan National School, Bellurgan, Lordship, Jenkinstown and surrounding areas in north Louth this afternoon.

According to Irish Water, a traffic management plan will be in operation for the duration of works.

It is hoped the work will be compelted by 7:30pm this evening

If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU010376.