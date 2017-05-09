Dundalk take away hit with closure order

Dundalk take away New Great Wall at 31a Castletown Road was served with a closure order under the FSAI Act, 1998.

According to to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland it was due to breaches of food safety legislation during the month of April.

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in April, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that all food businesses must comply with food safety legislation in order to protect consumers’ health.

"While most food businesses are committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety for the health of their customers, unfortunately this is not always the case," Dr Byrne said.

"Although, it is encouraging that there have only been two Closure Orders for the month of April, we are urging all food businesses to ensure that they have a robust food safety management system in place and that it is consulted on a regular basis and updated, where necessary, to ensure non-compliance issues and breaches of food safety legislation don’t occur."