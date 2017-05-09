83 new jobs created in Louth

83 jobs were created by companies supported by the Local Enterprise Office in Louth last year.

Grant aid of over €300,000 was also approved by the LEO across the same period.

Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, says 10% of all Irish companies that progressed to become Enterprise Ireland clients came from Louth.



Speaking to LMFM Radio, Mr McEvoy said:



"40 companies across the country have graduated from the LEO portfolio so it does speak strongly for what is coming through at local level that Louth is so strongly represented.



"It means that companies in the county are being picked to grow and succeed at a national level."