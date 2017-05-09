Local firemen tackled four separate blazes in Dundalk last night

Dundalk Democrat

Reporter:

Dundalk Democrat

Local firemen tackled four separate blazes in Dundalk last night.

Local firemen tackled four separate blazes in Dundalk last night.

At 8.20pm one unit responded to a gorse fire in Upper Jenkinstown and remained at the scene for two hours. 

Another unit was called to a grass fire in Marian Park from 8pm until 8.30pm and a rubbish fire at the same location from 9pm until 9.30pm.

They were also called to another rubbish fire near Hoey’s Lane just before midnight.