Dundalk performers heading to LA in June for the World Championships of Performing Arts

The Irish Team for the 21st running of the Annual World Championships for Performing Arts (WCOPA) are ready and raring to fly the National flag high in Hollywood, USA.

According to Stacey Murnaghan, licenced National Director for Team Ireland, 21 Young multi-disciplinary artists were selected during auditions that stretched from last year to earlier this year. The Team of dancers, musicians, models and vocalists are set to leave the country on June 28th until July 9th 2017.

11 of this year’s ‘Team Ireland’ members are from local Dance Group Funky Feet from the Coes Road in Dundalk ranging in age from 10-16 year old and they are so proud and thrilled to be able to represent their country at this level.

They have been training and working really hard to perfect their 25 acts (Group & Solos) during the 10 days of Intense Competition that they are facing. This event is also known as the ‘Talent Olympics’ with well-wishers and contributors being stars like Debbie Allen and Arnold Schwarzenegger amongst others!

The local children have been hosting a number of different Fundraising Events to try and financially cover the expenses involved in getting to this prestigious competition and we would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who has helped us along the way so far! We still have a shortfall that we are trying to cover and have several fundraisers still coming up like a bag pack in Tesco and a flag day in mid-May.

The World Championships of Performing Arts sets out to find and honour the best aspiring performers on earth and the Team will be competing against 63 other Nations, including over 1200 participants for the Gold, Silver & Bronze and there is also $130,000 worth of scholarships for outstanding contestants.

Last year all 7 Funky Feet Senior Team Members were awarded scholarships for World renowned Millennium Dance Complex and came home with 6 Gold, 4 Silver & 2 Bronze. Stacey who is also director of Funky Feet dance group says, ‘last year’s team was exceptional and did our country proud, this year I feel we are even stronger with this Junior Team and I am really looking forward to flying the flag high for Ireland with these extremely talented group of Young Performers on the World Stage’…

The local kids who are travelling include Vanessa Kirk, Caoimh and Ellie Mulligan, Aoife Savage, Caitlin Rooney, Kerry-Anne Carr, Caitlin Fee, Kerry McKenna, Lauren Mathews McGuinness, Ryan Bannon and Lonan Murphy