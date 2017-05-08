Dearey praises fire service after 'deliberate' gorse fires
Local Cllr Mark Dearey has praised the local fire service for preventing further destruction following 'deliberate' gorse fires near Omeath over the weekend.
Dearey tweeted today that it would appear the fires were started deliberately.
Dreadful deliberate destruction of habitat.Would be much worse but for Carlingford fire brigade last night@louthcoco pic.twitter.com/hsZG6jE2N1— Mark Dearey (@MarkDearey) May 8, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on