Dearey praises fire service after 'deliberate' gorse fires

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Local Cllr Mark Dearey has praised the local fire service for preventing further destruction following 'deliberate' gorse fires near Omeath over the weekend.

Dearey tweeted today that it would appear the fires were started deliberately.