LIST: 9 things to do in Dundalk when the sun is out

It's nearly the weekend, but more importantly - it's warm and sunny!

Here are some things to do in and around Dundalk when the weather is fine this weekend:

Blackrock

Pop out to the seaside village and grab yourself an ice cream and simply sit along the promenade wall and let the world float by. Bliss.

Ice House Hill

Right in the the town centre, Ice House Hill is a welcome break from the surrounding urban landscape. Buy a newspaper and sit around and watch town centre nature at its finest.

The Square

Try and avoid the water fountains (might not be THAT warm just yet). Order a coffee and chill out in the heart of Dundalk.

Find a beer garden

Dundalk has it's fair share of great pubs. One with a beer garden is vital this weekend though. Why not try Kennedy's on the Carrick Road and also Byrne's on Hill Street. But nearly every pub has some sort of sun trap awaiting discovery.

Navvy Bank

Stroll right out to Soldiers Point with a brisk breeze in you face and a view of the Cooley mountains to beat all others.

St Helena's Park

One for the big kids and little ones too. A great playground awaits and there's plenty of room to lie back on the grass and chill out.

Pitch and Putt/golf

For the slightly more energetic, grab some clubs and head for one of the many local courses. Ballymascanlon, Greenore, Ardee and of course Dundalk Golf Club are all within easy reach. FOUR!!!

Carlingford

Jump in the car and head for one of the finest villages in the country. Shops, pubs, history and views to die for - it's all here.

Ravensdale Forest Park

Why not strap on some decent footwear and head for a leisurely walk up at Ravensdale Forest Park. Great views over Dundalk Bay, and of Dundalk itself. Great for an early morning stroll.