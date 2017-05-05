Sport in Louth set to receive major state funding

Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said Louth will benefit from €150k in funding for Local Sports Partnerships this year.

This investment will support the core work of the LSP Network here in the county, including the delivery of National Programmes, Education and Training initiatives, Strategic Development, Community Sports Development Officers, the Sports Inclusion Disability programme, and general participation programmes.

O’Dowd said: “The vital work of the Local Sports Partnership Network in increasing participation, particularly among those sectors of society that are under represented in sport, makes a substantial contribution to the health and welfare of individuals and communities here in Louth.

“The significant Government investment announced today by my Fine Gael colleague, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Patrick O’Donovan, will allow the Partnerships to continue to provide many sporting opportunities for people in local communities right across our county.

“The key aims of the LSPs are to increase levels of participation in sport especially amongst specific target groups such as older people, girls and women, people with disabilities, unemployed people, and those who live in identified disadvantaged communities.

“One of the fundamental principles of the Local Sports Partnerships is to remove any barrier that prevents participation in sport and today’s investment will support the LSPs in the continued roll-out of programmes and initiatives which will get more people active on a regular basis.”