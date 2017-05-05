Dundalk woman sets mini-marathon milestone

Dundalk woman Joan Brady was part of a collection of very special women last week as she joined nine others to celebrate 35 years of running the Dublin Women's Mini Marathon.

Joan is one of only 10 women to have taken part in every year of the Women’s Mini Marathon - 35 in total, and counting.

As the biggest all female event of its kind in the world, and Ireland’s largest one day charity fundraising event, the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon represents a vital part of the charity fundraising calendar. With over 80% of women who take part in the event raising money for a range of very worthy causes, over 900 charities in Ireland are expected to benefit from the event this year.

The 2017 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon will see 35,000 women walk, jog or run through Dublin City on Bank Holiday Monday, 5th June 2017. This year’s event features a new route, with the course completely reversed, starting on Fitzwilliam Square and finishing on Baggot Street.

With the closing date for entries extended until Friday 12th May, women can enter now at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Application forms are also available in The Herald every week.

Kathy Endersen, CEO, Women’s Mini Marathon said: “We are incredibly proud of these amazing wonderwomen. It’s women like these, through their loyalty and dedication, that have helped to make the Women’s Mini Marathon the phenomenal event it is today. I’m delighted that they will all be back to celebrate 35 years with us this year. We look forward to welcoming them, along with thousands of women from all over Ireland and abroad, on Monday 5th June for what promises to be a great day!”