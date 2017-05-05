Dundalk man raises funds for local Autism centre

Dundalk man John Morgan organised a coffee morning on Easter Monday to aid in the purchase of a second adapted tricycle for the children in the Centre for Autism at Realt Na Mara school Dundalk.

These tricycles and bicycles are very important to the children in the Centre for developing their spatial awareness and physical movements.

Currently the Centre share one bike between the classes, and Mr Morgan had hoped to raise funds to assist towards the purchase of a second bicycle. The morning was a huge success and he raised over two thousand euros, which should enable the school to purchase not just one bicycle but perhaps two!

The staff and pupils of the Centre, together with the Réalt na Mara school community as a whole, wish to thank everyone who donated and helped towards this fantastic fund-raising event.

They particularly wish to thank Mr John Morgan who organised the event, his family and friends who both baked goods and donated generously of their time on the day to help, to those who made donations to the fund on, before and after the day and to all the local businesses who donated spot prizes.