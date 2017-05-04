Dundalk set for 'Pitch Perfect' evening of A Cappella singing

An Táin Arts Centre and their vocal ensemble in residence, Ardú Vocal Ensemble are delighted to present American Nova, an evening of a cappella singing inspired by American culture of the last century.

Joining Ardú Vocal Ensemble on stage in their debut performance will be the Ardú Apprentices, seven of the most talented ensemble students from DKIT who have been training with the group for the past few months.

The show will feature contemporary classics from the likes of Billy Joel and Jeff Buckley and will also include the world premiere of a brand new arrangement of ‘Homeward Bound’ written especially by English composer Ollie Lambert for the group. Brian Connor from the RTE Concert Orchestra will also join them on Piano.

Adele Commins Head of Creative Arts, Media and Music at DKIT says “ We are delighted that music students from Dundalk Institute of Technology have had the opportunity to work and perform with such high calibre of singers as Ardú. The innovative ‘Apprentice’ scheme has allowed students to develop their performance skills by working alongside professional musicians.”

Paul Hayes Managing Director at An Táin Arts Centre says “ This is our first concert by our vocal Ensemble in residence and it will take place in the beautiful surroundings of St Nicholas’ Church. I’m really looking forward to hearing Ardú’s signature style as it will lend itself to the wonderful acoustics of the church and we’re very excited to experience the DKIT Ardú Apprentices in their first outing with the group.

The performance takes place in St Nicholas’ Church, Church street, Dundalk on Saturday 20th of May at 8pm. Tickets €15/€12 available from the An Táin Arts Centre Box Office 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie