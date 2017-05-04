Bad motorway crash on M1 at Castlebellingham

UPDATED: Gardai have cleared the crash.

AA Roadwatch are reporting a bad crash on the M1 northbound just after Junction 15 for Castlebellingham in Louth this morning.

According to reports the smash involved one car and debris is strewn across the road.

One lane is reported to be partially blocked too.

More as we get it

