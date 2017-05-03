REVEALED: The 13 Primary Schools in Louth set to undergo "major improvements"

Fine Gael TD ,Fergus O’Dowd, has said 13 local schools will undergo major improvement works over the summer months thanks to Government funding.The Summer Works Scheme will see mechanical, sanitation and roofing upgrades to 13 primary schools across the county.

The local schools that will benefit from the scheme include:

O’Dowd said: “This local investment is part of an overall allocation of €47million for vital school projects around the country.

“Works will be carried out in schools in Louth over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other school staff will be kept to a minimum.

“I am confident that school authorities here in Louth will be able to achieve best value for money on prices for jobs, and I call on schools to ensure that they maximise the benefit to their schools of the works sanctioned by my Fine Gael colleague, Education Minister Richard Bruton.

“The Action Plan for Education, which aims to make the Irish education and training service the best in Europe within a decade, puts a big priority on investment in school educational infrastructure.

“Today’s announcement confirms the Government’s continuing prioritisation of capital funding for school buildings here in Louth which will enhance the learning and working environment for pupils and teachers.”

The Summer Works Scheme is designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium scale building works that will improve and upgrade existing school buildings.

Some 438 schools at both primary and secondary level around the country will receive €47 million for vital school improvements through the scheme.

This year, almost €500 million will be invested in school building infrastructure under the school building and modernisation programme.