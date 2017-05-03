Several Louth landmarks set to benefit from major heritage funding

Fine Gael TD for Louth Fergus O’Dowd has announced that heritage projects in Louth are to benefit from over €200,000 in funding.

“Providing funding under these schemes is a commitment in Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Rural Development, ‘Realising Our Rural Potential’. This funding for Louth is part of an announcement by my colleague, Minister Heather Humphreys of €4.8 million for 569 heritage projects across the country.

“Through the Structures at Risk Fund, Rathescar House in Dunleer will receive €29,000 and Whitemills in Ardee will receive €30,000.

“Separately, 21 heritage projects will receive €145,397 through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme. The projects to benefit from this Scheme will include Beaulieu House, The Thatch Pub on the Donore Rd, Rathescar House and St Patricks Cathedral in Dundalk.

“This funding will allow for the conservation and repair of protected structures across Louth. These buildings and structures are so important to our heritage and identity as a county, and maintaining and repairing them is a crucial part of the regeneration of our communities.

“The funding is also very important in terms of developing our tourism offering and helping to attract visitors to the county, with all the benefits that can bring.

“Nationally, it is expected the schemes will leverage more than €11 million in private funds. It is also important to note that the works on these protected structures will generate significant employment in the conservation and construction industries, which is good news for local job creation.”